Still controversy for the championship round between Naples and Milan finished with a clear victory for the Rossoneri 4-0. In anticipation of the two Champions League clashes (12 April in Milan and 18 in Naples) the dispute between Luciano Spalletti, the blue coach and Paolo Maldini, director of the Rossoneri technical area is still being discussed. Spalletti and Maldini met on their return of the teams on the field for the second half.

“You’re nervous, you won the championship, what the f… or do you want”

Spalletti allegedly complained to referee Rapuano about Lobotka’s yellow card and then to Leao about the Portuguese’s celebration after the goal. Maldini intervened on both occasions. During the brief confrontation with Leao, Maldini said to Spalletti: “Mister you’re nervous, but you won the championship. What the f… or do you want“. According to Libero’s reconstruction, Maldini instead seems to be saying to Spalletti: “Mister, you’re nervous, you’ve seen too many Rambo movieswhat the c… or is this stuff, but come on”.

Spalletti: “Maldini spoke disrespectfully to me”

It was then Spalletti who recounted his version of the facts of the disagreement he had with Paolo Maldini: “I was having a discussion with the referee about Lobotka being booked for a very normal foul on the pitch and Maldini passed and spoke at me disrespectfully“said the Tuscan coach.