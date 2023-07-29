The migrant ragman who “saves” the tradition of Prato, the story of Abubacarr [notiziediprato.it]

He is 20 years old and comes from Gambia. He has been at Pantofibre di Montemurlo for a couple of weeks “immersed” in wool to learn all the secrets of his recovery. An answer also to the desperate search for textile workers

This is Abubacarr, he is 20 years old and comes from Gambia. Since last July 12 he has been learning the difficult Prato art of sorting, an operation at the base of the wool recycling chain. He does it at Pantofibre in Montemurlo, one of the textile companies in the sector that has joined the project “In our shoes. We become Cenciaioli”, to promote the employment inclusion of fragile subjects and victims of exploitation. Project that brings together companies from the Municipality of Prato and the Opera Santa Rita Foundation.

Abubacarr left his country over three years ago and after almost two years spent in Libya, he managed to arrive in Italy about a year and a half ago. Now he is included in the Sai network for those granted international protection and is delighted to be able to learn this trade. “I’m very happy – he says – everyone here is kind and helps me. I like this job and I don’t feel tired. I’m young.”

A commitment that is also confirmed by the desire to take the eighth grade diploma within a few months. “Yes, I want to go on to improve myself. I hope to stay here.”

Ahead of him is a six-month journey which could be followed by a one-year fixed-term contract, always with support. The ultimate goal is to be hired on a permanent basis. Not only for Abubacarr and the other guys, but also for companies grappling with specialized figures that are now unobtainable and with the lack of generational turnover.

Migrants therefore guarantee themselves a future and at the same time save the Prato textile tradition. “For us it is a great opportunity – explain Benedetta and Lorenzo Nenciarini, owners of Pantofibre srl – because it is becoming really difficult to find people who want to learn this trade. It is an ancient practice that requires experience, ability and even patience. Let’s say that this is an opportunity more for us than for him. This is the company our parents founded over 50 years ago. We would like to continue to carry it forward”.

This is why the project is liked and attracts “proselytes”. Last year, with the first edition, he transformed five immigrants into real ragmen, now employed on permanent contracts in as many companies. With this year’s encore, the number of beneficiaries and the number of companies, including spinning mills, who have asked to participate have more than doubled. “There should have been 9 young people and 9 companies, they have become 12 and 12. – explains Fabiana Carosella of the Santa Rita Foundation who follows the beneficiaries step by step – Word of mouth works and shows that the companies have understood the meaning of the project. It works because there is a structure that acts as a guarantee. Companies and young people have an interlocutor who accompanies them and it is essential”.

