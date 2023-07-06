The mission of Constantine and Methodius was a political game Culture | .a week

in the period of romanticism, representatives of the Štúrov generation used this important historical period, in a highly idealized form, to raise the national consciousness of the Slovaks. Nowadays, in the 21st century, we should no longer look at history and its personalities through the prism of our patriots from the 19th century. We should perceive the development of our identity in the context of European identity and international relations.

Why? Because these ideas and theories are not based on historical reality and facts, but on the visions of romantic writers, which also suited the communist regime and currently represent a brake for Slovakia that prevents them from realizing where their place is in the context of European states and the European Union .

Fraternal Slavs and especially Russians have nothing to do with our identity. Our ancestors were Sklavins, who were part of the kingdom of the Ants (the area near the Black Sea) and, together with the Iranian-Alan tribes of Serbs and Croats, had to leave it after the attack of the Goths. Macedonians claim Greek roots, and Bulgarians were Turko-Tatar tribes that came under the leadership of Khan Asparuch from the Kama River.

