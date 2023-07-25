The mistake of the coffee growers

Much was said from these chronicles to the coffee growers about the blunder of choosing Mr. Bahamón as manager of the Federation. Neither the legal arguments that they skipped nor opening their eyes to the political mistake they were making were worth it. They chose it and now they eat from their cooking.

Last Saturday, in his highly respected column in El Tiempo, the former Minister of Finance Mauricio Cárdenas, raised a cry to heaven. It seems very dangerous to him that the National Committee of Coffee Growers, where the ministers of Finance and Agriculture have a seat by law, has not been able to meet because the two members of Petro’s cabinet preferred not to go.

But that same Saturday afternoon, the other vertical columnist, Aurelio Suárez, when emphasizing the coffee crisis that is coming (the price of a pound of coffee in New York fell from 2.25 to 1.55) tells us about the chambonería and ignorance that Mr. Bahamón has that among many barrabasadas he has not been able to stop the hemorrhage of imported coffee from Vietnam and Honduras, Peru and Ecuador, which used for the national market and mixed with the exported one lowers the price. grain quality and therefore at a price premium of 50 to 15 cents.

And, furthermore, that he came up with the brilliant idea of ​​lowering the red line for the pasilla from 94 kilos to 88, forcing the coffee grower not to sell to the cooperatives attached to the Federation, but to private exporters who will pay better than them.

Now all that remains is for the Comptroller General, in the hands of a person in charge, to finally rule out as a patrimonial detriment the investigation into the billion that the previous manager made them lose with his mistake in future sales, because obviously Bahamón has no links or has a verb nor does he know how to handle an investigation of this nature.

In other words, the coffee crisis came upon us and caught the coffee growers with their pants down, the government disengaged and the country without realizing what they will experience again in the countryside.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

