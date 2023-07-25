AC Milan and Banco BPM renew their partnership

Paolo Scaroni, President of AC Milan, and Giuseppe Castagna, CEO of Banco BPM, signed the renewal of the partnership between the Premium Partner Bank and the Official Bank of the Rossoneri Club this evening during an event held at Casa Milan. An event that also saw the presence of the Honorary Vice President of AC Milan Franco Baresi and the Brand Ambassador Daniele Massaro.

This strengthens the link between two companies with a great history and a strong innovative spirit that have made them synonymous with constant excellence at an international level. A long-term path, which already rests its solid foundations on 10 seasons characterized by a virtuous collaboration capable of going beyond the sporting and business aspect: with deep roots in the sharing of values ​​related to sustainability, solidarity and inclusion, the union that unites Banco BPM and AC Milan continues with the commitment to generate together a positive impact on the territory, on the communities and on the reference stakeholders.

Alongside Banco BPM’s visibility during the matches and joint initiatives that will be created to catalyze the passion of millions of fans and customers, the multi-year agreement consolidates the status of shirt sponsor of the Rossoneri women’s first team. A confirmation that fits into a clear desire to support the entire women’s football movement, with particular attention to the younger generations.

As part of the agreement, AC Milan and Banco BPM also renew their commitment and support for the various initiatives and projects of the Milan Foundation and the Club’s CSR, which has already involved thousands of people over the past few years. As evidenced by the concrete support for the activities of the neighborhood HUB in Milan dedicated to young mothers in difficulty in collaboration with Terres des Hommes Italia Onlus: in the course of the last few months alone, 25 minor girls from fragile contexts have been helped, support has been provided to over 70 mothers, as well as having welcomed 39 mothers followed by individual tutoring. Furthermore, we note the series of meetings “Tutti i colori dello Sport” which was attended by over 1,000 male and female students who had the opportunity to listen to and exchange views with male and female footballers, to spread the positive values ​​of sport and counteract all forms of prejudice.

Banco BPM’s attention has always been high towards the world of young people with its constant presence within the AC Milan football schools, as demonstrated by, among other activities, the “sponsorship” of the Milan Cup end-of-season event.

Starting this year, the union is enriched by a new element, the cultural one: initiatives will be activated in which the artistic heritage owned by Banco BPM will be made available to the Rossoneri community. Anticipating this further aspect of collaboration, tonight the artist Fabrizio Vendramin – during the event that sanctioned the renewal of the partnership – created a work that encompasses the characterizing elements of the two brands and which will subsequently be auctioned, the proceeds of which will go to implement the activities of the Milan Foundation within the HUB in via Appennini. The work will also bear the signature of the players Laura Fusetti, Christy Grimshaw and Guðný Árnadóttir, of the players Christian Pulisic, Marco Sportiello and Luka Romero and of Mister Stefano Pioli.

“We are happy and above all proud to be able to pursue a common path – declares the President of AC Milan Paolo Scaroni – which places important values ​​such as social responsibility at the centre, with a historical icon of Italian excellence such as Banco BPM. I like to define our renewal as resilient, especially in this historical period that we are all facing together: Milan is a great social and cultural institution that unites over 500 million fans around the world and, like Banco Bpm, we always feel strongly the duty to commit ourselves to helping to direct a positive change in society”.

“The partnership that has linked us to AC Milan for ten years and which we are renewing today – comments the CEO of Banco BPM, Giuseppe Castagna – promotes a relationship of significant collaboration with a historical and successful reality, born and raised in our own territorial context: a prestigious brand, a leading player in sport on a global level. This partnership allows us to share the values ​​of sport such as team spirit, passion, commitment where sport is synonymous with education, training, social responsibility and integration. Furthermore, this agreement once again sees the world of young people at the centre, through our proximity to numerous football schools in which thousands of families are involved and high school adolescents through the meetings promoted with the “Tutti i colori dello sport” initiative. In the same way – continues Giuseppe Castagna – the renewal of the sponsorship of the women’s team represents an important opportunity to support gender equality and respect, essential values ​​that the Bank is pursuing internally with targeted projects”.

“The renewal signed today represents a great milestone – adds Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer of AC Milan – but also a springboard for the near future that sees two such historic and important brands together. Together we will continue to respond to the needs of our stakeholders, whether they are fans or customers, with strong commitment and passion to achieve ambitious goals together”.

