Iliad also in specialized phone shops: Iliad Space is born

Iliad today launches Space, the new distribution channel that offers users the possibility of activating offers also in some specialized telephone shops. With Iliad Space the operator expects to be even more present in the area: the distribution network is enriched with new stores that will add to the 39 Iliad Stores, the over 1,200 Iliad Corners and the more than 2,000 between Iliad Point and Iliad Express, “strengthening – writes the company – the relationship of trust built day by day with users”.

The Iliad Space will allow for top up your credit, request an offer change or activate a new SIM by choosing one of the operator’s current offers. In summary:

Iliad recently launched the foreign options for the EU and Switzerland, the former is convenient if you plan to stay outside Italy for more than a few days and there is the risk of running out of gigabytes included in Europe, the latter is almost mandatory for those planning to spend time in a country that is not part of the EEA and is not included in zero roaming:

European Union: package with 5 GB of data traffic to be spent in a month and to be added to those provided by your offer | cost: 3.99 euros Switzerland: package with 5 GB of data traffic to spend in a month | cost: 4.99 euros.

To know that:

the data options for abroad can be activated on all Iliad mobile offers only once a month there is no automatic renewal, therefore no constraints and no risk that there may be unwanted charges.