Drawing Strength from the Daqing Spirit: Emancipating the Mind for Transformation, Revitalization, and High-Quality Development

Let’s talk about emancipating the mind 丨 Drawing strength from the Daqing Spirit (Iron Man Spirit) to emancipate the mind and promote transformation, revitalization and high-quality development

July 24, 2023 09:16:55

Source: Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Daqing Municipal Party Committee Theoretical Learning Center Group

Daqing City thoroughly studies and implements the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on emancipating the mind, inherits and carries forward the Daqing Spirit (Iron Man Spirit) and the fine traditions of “Three Old and Four Strict” and “Four Sameness”, strives to promote the great emancipation of the mind, the great improvement of the ability, the great change of the work style, and the great implementation of the work, and accelerate the construction of a world-renowned resource transformation and innovation city, China‘s emerging digital production deep integration city, and the province’s leading high-quality development city.

The first is to break away from path dependence and to reform and innovate. Reform and innovation are the political requirements for firmly following the “adherence and development of socialism with Chinese characteristics”, the requirements of the times in line with the development trend, and the practical requirements for accelerating transformation and revitalization. In the face of new situations, new tasks and new challenges, we must accurately recognize changes, respond scientifically, and actively seek changes.

The second is to enhance the market concept and strengthen the market players. The vitality of promoting high-quality development lies in the market, the space lies in the market, and the way out lies in the market. In the new round of competition, whoever can scientifically use the market mechanism can achieve faster development speed and higher development quality.

The third is to optimize the business environment and accumulate development momentum. The business environment is the “living soil” of the market economy, the “oxygen of life” of market entities, the “catalyst” to accelerate transformation and revitalization, and the “booster” to enhance the competitiveness of cities.

The fourth is to strengthen the awareness of catching up and surpassing, and strive to advance to the top. “Fight for the first place, and carry the red flag when you see it” is the most prominent practical character of Daqing.

The fifth is to boost the mental state and improve the quality and efficiency. To achieve new leaps and breakthroughs, quality is the foundation, and efficiency is the key. It is necessary to continuously enhance the sense of urgency of “can’t wait”, the sense of crisis of “slowness”, and the sense of responsibility of “can’t sit still”, so as to quickly set off an upsurge of businessmen and entrepreneurs, and fully consolidate the strategic advantages of Daqing’s transformation, revitalization, and high-quality development.

Daqing City is taking significant steps to embrace these principles and drive the city’s transformation and high-quality development. The city has achieved outstanding results in the adjustment and transformation of old industrial bases, support for traditional industry transformation, and promotion of industrial transformation and upgrading. The State Council has praised and affirmed the city’s efforts.

Daqing City has also deeply integrated into the strategy of “Longyue-Guangdong counterpart cooperation” and signed significant agreements and projects, attracting substantial investments. The city has been actively improving the business environment, promoting government affairs efficiency, and creating a fair and honest market environment.

Additionally, Daqing City remains committed to catching up and surpassing, striving to become a benchmark in various industries and achieve a century-old oil field. Through the implementation of key industrial projects and continuous investment, the city is positioning itself as a leader in high-quality development.

To boost the mental state and improve the quality and efficiency of development, Daqing City is implementing various initiatives and actions, focusing on the economy and projects. The city has already seen significant progress in attracting investments and promoting the development of specialized and special new enterprises.

With such determination and commitment, Daqing City is set to achieve its goals of transformation, revitalization, and high-quality development. The city’s efforts and achievements serve as an inspiration for other regions in China and will contribute to the overall growth and progress of the country.

