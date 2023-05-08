The momentum of catering waste has been initially curbed

Our newspaper, Beijing, May 7th (Reporter Lin Lili) The reporter learned from the press conference of the special action to stop food waste held by the State Administration of Market Regulation: Since the special action to stop food waste was launched nationwide in March this year, the momentum of food waste has increased. initially contained. As of now, the national market supervision department has urged 2.501 million catering units to carry out self-inspection and self-correction, inspected 2.008 million, and rectified more than 27,000 catering waste problems; handled 8,986 administrative punishment cases, and published 1,791 typical cases.

Since the launch of the special action, relatively obvious phased results have been achieved, and the awareness of corporate responsibility has been significantly enhanced. The General Administration of Market Supervision issued administrative guidance on the prevention of waste of takeaway food on leading online catering takeaway platforms, requiring them to take practical measures to prevent order waste. and other measures. Local market supervision departments organized training for 2.712 million catering employees and distributed 3.029 million training materials. Among them, food safety management personnel of large catering units in Tianjin, Jilin, Henan, Hubei, Yunnan and other places had a pass rate of 100% in the training and examination of food waste prevention. Promote 1.471 million catering units across the country to include the prevention of catering waste into the system of “daily control, weekly inspection, and monthly scheduling” and conduct regular self-examination. Judging from the recent inspection and investigation of Fujian, Jiangxi and other 10 provinces organized by the General Administration, most catering units can actively take measures to stop catering waste, post anti-waste propaganda slogans in prominent positions, or place reminder signs to remind consumers to eat in moderation order.

In addition, the level of industry norms has been further improved. Local market supervision departments guide relevant industry associations to consciously carry out anti-food waste activities, and 28 provincial-level industry associations issued a proposal to stop food waste to build industry consensus. At the same time, continue to strengthen the system supply, improve the system of regulations and standards, and guide Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Gansu and other places to formulate and revise a total of 61 local standards related to the prevention of food waste; relevant industry associations have issued more than 20 group standards for the prevention of food waste To standardize the production and operation behavior of enterprises, the catering industry associations in Chongqing and Sichuan issued the regional group standard “Code of Conduct for Rural Collective Dining and Savings”. Up to now, more than 6,700 publicity activities on standards related to stopping food waste have been organized across the country, and a total of about 430,000 people have participated in the activities.

