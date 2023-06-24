The Moroccan national team defeats Guinea in the opening of the African Cup “under 23 years”

Hespress Sport Photo: CAF Sports page – Saeed Ibrahim Al-HajjSaturday 24 June 2023 – 23:10

The Moroccan national under-23 team defeated, with two goals to one, its counterpart, Guinea, in the opening match of the 2023 African Cup, this evening, Saturday, on the floor of the Moulay Abdellah boat in Rabat.

The course of the match began with the influence of the Moroccan national team’s control over the course of the game and monopolizing the ball from the first minutes, but the control remained modest without translating into offensive balls that threatened the Guinean national team’s goal.

And the course of the first round continued in this manner, as the companions of Abdel Samad Al-Zalzouli found great difficulties in deciphering the Guinean national team’s defense, before the latter managed to score the goal from a free ball in the lost time of the first round.

With the start of the second round, the Moroccan national team searched for adjusting the result, by creating offensive maneuvers, before the Somali referee awarded a penalty kick within the 66th minute, which was translated by Brigadier General Abdel Samad Al Zalzouli for the equalizer.

The minutes of the last quarter of an hour of the match were marked by offensive pressure on the part of the Moroccan national team, as attacking balls were available to score for Bilal Al-Khanous’s comrades, which were not dealt with in the manner required to score the net, before the referee returned to award a second penalty kick in lost time, translated by Abdel Samad Al-Zalzouli. for the winning goal.

The Moroccan national team, the African Championship, Guinea

