The most important news of calendar week 19/2023: .NET, Visual Studio, Security and more

.NETCloud NativeCoding

Today08. May 2023

Getting started with .NET: Create your first microservice

Learn how to create and containerize your first microservice with .NET in just 30 minutes. Our video shows how it works!

.NETCodingGitHubOpen Source

Tuesday, May 02, 2023

.NET Community Toolkit: Version 8.2.0 brings improvements in the area of ​​MVVM

Version 8.2 brings numerous improvements and new functions with which you can design applications based on .NET even more easily and efficiently.

.NETAzureCloud NativeCodingGitHubVisual Studio

Friday April 28, 2023

The most important news of calendar week 18/2023: Microsoft Azure, .NET, Visual Studio and more

What has happened to the Microsoft platform in the past week? Were there any important announcements or new knowledge resources? Our TechWiese team has put together interesting links for you.

AzureCloud NativeCodingGitHubSecurityVisual Studio

Friday April 14, 2023

The most important news of calendar week 16/2023: .NET, Visual Studio and more

What has happened to the Microsoft platform in the past week? Were there any important announcements or new knowledge resources? Our TechWiese team has put together interesting links for you.

