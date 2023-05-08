Vera Fauna. breaking latest news of his concert in Zamora (2023)

Real Fauna visited Zamora for the first time, thanks to the (by now essential) initiative Spinning through rooms and with the intention of defending what is his second album live, ironically titled (or not) “The best years” (Ernie, 23) and released at the start of the current season. The group left several theories proven throughout their (undoubtedly) interesting time at La Cueva del Jazz en Vivo, two of which stand out in particular.

The first is that the band has excellent musicians in its ranks, with special mention (and without detracting from the rest of the line-up) for guitarist Javi Blanco and bassist Jaime Sobrino, who was also celebrating his birthday. The second lies in the group’s lack of prejudice and its ability to intermingle worlds that are apparently far apart, playing a decisive role when it comes to making a proposal with personality that powerfully attracts attention. And it is that Real Fauna they sound as if Boogarins, instead of coming from Brazil, had sprung up in the Triana neighborhood.

The Sevillian quintet mixes exotic streaks with light psychedelia and indie parameters, all wrapped up in a flamenco aspect that is defining in the final product. A mixture completed with intelligent, heartfelt and meaningful lyrics, perpetrated by a really fine combo on the stage, which generated vibrations through songs like "I'm shaking", "Look what I have", "Casa Carrera", "Paper star", "Featherweight", "I see you well", "I don't want anything", "Three springs" or that "Mars" that they recorded together with Kiko Veneno, another unavoidable reference.