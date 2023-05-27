The municipal administration joins Rosanna Masetti in the 100th anniversary celebrations

SOCIAL POLICIES – The letter of good wishes and the plaque of merit delivered to the Quartesana house by the councilor Cristina Coletti





A special and unforgettable day for fellow citizen Rosanna Masetti, who yesterday (Friday 26 May 2023) celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by the love of her family in her home in Quartesana and received a visit from themunicipal councilor for social policies Cristina Coletti.

“It is with joy – said councilor Coletti – that we join the celebrations of Rosanna Masetti on the occasion of her 100th birthday. Getting to that point is also a reason for satisfaction for the municipal administration, which looks with esteem and particular affection on centenarian citizens, a true social heritage for the lived experiences from which useful lessons can arise for the new generations for the construction of a healthy and civil society. We sincerely wish Rosanna and her family that they still have many moments ahead of them to share together” .

Councilor Coletti on the occasion delivered the letter of greetings signed by the mayor Alan Fabbri and the plaque of merit that the Municipality dedicates to fellow citizens who are 100 years old.

Born in Copparo on May 26, 1923, Rosanna Masetti moved to Mizzana with her family at the age of 6. In 1951 she married Laerte Malavasi and from this union the children Leonardo and Magda were born. Rosanna has 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren – the youngest of her is Sebastian of 4 months – with whom she cultivates a great passion for cards by continuing to play briscola and petrangu every Saturday. Her daughter Magda takes care of Rosanna in a loving way. Her unforgettable 100th birthday was celebrated with a big party attended by relatives and friends.

With the councilor Cristina Coletti, in the photo, Rosanna Masetti and her nieces Martina and Margherita









Downloadable images:























