time:2023-04-21 08:53:44

source:Yueyang Daily All Media Interview Center

reporter:Hou Yong Wang Zhi

Deeply promote the construction of the government’s party style and clean government to provide a strong guarantee for promoting the city’s high-quality development

Li Zhi Attended the Municipal Government’s Integrity Work Conference

meeting venue

All media news from Yueyang Daily (Reporter Hou Yong, photo by Wang Zhi)On the morning of April 20th, the municipal government held a clean government work conference to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th Party Congress and the 1st and 2nd Plenary Sessions of the 20th Central Committee, and fully implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the 2nd Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection In line with the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment on comprehensively and strictly governing the party, implement the spirit of the State Council’s first clean government work conference and the provincial government’s clean government work conference, unswervingly promote the government’s party style and clean government construction, and provide a strong guarantee for promoting the city’s high-quality development . Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Li Zhi attended and delivered a speech. Municipal leaders Li Jianhua, Xie Yunce, Li Meiyun, Li Jinsong, Huang Weixiong, Wei Shuping, Zhang Shiyu, and Municipal Secretary-General Sun Zhicheng attended.

Li Zhi delivered a speech at the municipal government’s clean government work conference

Li Zhi emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to high-level benchmarking and promote the construction of a clean and honest government system in the government system with iron determination. Thoroughly implement the strategic policy of strictly governing the party in an all-round way. In politics, we must strictly benchmark and follow up. Improve government credibility and execution. It is necessary to maintain a high-pressure situation, and the strict tone runs through the government system to build a clean and honest government. Focusing closely on the deployment of the State Council’s first clean government work conference and the provincial government’s clean government work conference, we will always adhere to a strict tone, strict measures, and strict atmosphere, strengthen the supervision of key areas and key industries, improve the efficiency of the use of financial funds, and resolutely punish the masses Corruption and unhealthy trends around us, deeply promote the transformation of government functions, continue to deepen the transformation of political style, improve efficiency, strictly enforce discipline, and eliminate corruption, and implement the requirements of comprehensive and strict party governance in the entire process of government work and self-construction Various aspects. It is necessary to strengthen a high degree of self-awareness, and use strong responsibilities to improve the effectiveness of the government system in building a clean and honest government. The city’s government system should take the opportunity to study and implement the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, keep in mind the people’s attributes of the people’s government, and regard honesty and self-discipline as the rigid bottom line and behavioral yardstick of being a person and doing things, and always be political and disciplined. Strict self-discipline, no self-seeking, diligent deeds, and courage to take responsibility, cultivate “clean background” with “political qualities”, drive the “majority” with “key minority”, prevent “willful rights” with “system rigidity”, and use “correctness” Governance of the Four Styles promotes the “righteousness and new style”, promotes the construction of “clean and clean Yueyang” with “clean and clean government”, and provides a strong guarantee for the construction of a veritable provincial sub-central city with the new achievements in the construction of party style and clean government in the government system.

The meeting was held in various counties and urban areas in the form of video, and the heads of relevant counties, urban areas and departmental units made statements.