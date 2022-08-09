On the morning of August 5, the Municipal Health and Health Commission held a work analysis meeting in the first half of 2022 and a work deployment meeting in the second half of the year to study in depth the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the seminar for key provincial and ministerial leaders and Lou Yang, secretary of the provincial party committee. Shengdaohe investigated the spirit of the instructions in the speech, the spirit of the Fourth Plenary Session of the Tenth Municipal Party Committee and the Economic Work Conference of the Municipal Party Committee, listened to the report on the work of the units directly under the Committee in the first half of the year, and deployed the work in the second half of the year.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, the spirit of the Provincial Party Committee Secretary Lou Yangsheng’s visit to Hehe, the spirit of the instructions and the spirit of relevant meetings, work hard to understand thoroughly, seek breakthroughs in promoting learning through learning, and transform it In order to promote the strong driving force of the work; it is necessary to continue to promote the construction of healthy Hebi, deepen the reform of medical and health care, improve the medical service capacity, and promote the revitalization of traditional Chinese medicine, so as to ensure the successful completion of the annual goals and tasks; it is necessary to be prepared to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, and go all out to do it. Do a good job in flood control and post-disaster recovery and reconstruction in the medical and health sector, strictly implement the work responsibility system for work safety, petition stability, and ideology, actively strive for favorable policies and projects from superiors, and make every effort to promote the high-quality development of the city’s health and health undertakings; adhere to political leadership and party building. Leading, comprehensively strengthening party building, maintaining a clean and honest political ecology, promoting the construction of high-quality development demonstration cities in the new era with more vigorous fighting spirit, and welcoming the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress with excellent results.