On the morning of December 19, Yuan Jiajun, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over a symposium for people outside the party.Photo by reporter Su Si/Visual Chongqing

The municipal party committee held a symposium for people outside the party

Building a new socialist modernized Chongqing in an all-round way

Show new achievements and make new contributions

Yuan Jiajun made a speech

On the morning of December 19, the Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China held a symposium for non-Party people to solicit opinions and suggestions on the Second Plenary Session of the Sixth Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Yuan Jiajun, secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Li Mingqing, deputy secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, and city leaders Lu Hong and Luo Lin participated.

Wang Xinqiang, chairman of the National Revolutionary Committee, Du Huiping, chairman of the Democratic League Municipal Committee, Liu Wei, full-time deputy chairman of the Democratic National Construction Committee, Luo Ting, full-time deputy chairman of the Democratic Progressive Municipal Committee, Wu Xiaolin, deputy chairman of the Peasant and Labor Party Municipal Committee, Zhi Gong Dang Ding Shiyong, Chairman of the Municipal Committee, Qu Qian, Chairman of the Municipal Committee of Jiusan Society, Qiu Xianfeng, Deputy Chairman of the Municipal Committee of the Taiwan League, Zhang Xinghai, Chairman of the Municipal Federation of Industry and Commerce, and Chen Qianbin, a representative of non-party persons, spoke successively at the symposium. The great spirit, focusing on promoting high-quality development and creating high-quality life, put forward opinions and suggestions on accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system, developing strategic emerging industries, promoting technological innovation, strengthening the private economy, and building an open economy.

After carefully listening to the speeches, Yuan Jiajun said that everyone’s speeches have a high political position, research and research, and countermeasures and suggestions are accurate, pertinent, effective, and practical, reflecting the concern and support for the work of the Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China. Relevant departments must carefully study, fully absorb, better absorb into the plenary meeting documents, and use them in future work.

Yuan Jiajun pointed out that fully soliciting opinions and suggestions from all democratic parties, federations of industry and commerce, and representatives without party affiliation before major decisions are made is an important measure to uphold and improve the multi-party cooperation and political consultation system led by the Communist Party of China. He said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is based on the historical position of the new era and new journey, and has drawn up a grand blueprint for comprehensively building a socialist modern country and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The whole city and all aspects should focus on the next five years, actively put Chongqing’s work into the grand scene of Chinese-style modernization to plan and advance, embrace the new era, forge ahead on a new journey, and build a new Chongqing with a sense of responsibility and mission that waits for no one else and seizes the day and night. . The united front has a collection of talents, intensive intelligence, and extensive connections. It is hoped that all democratic parties, federations of industry and commerce, and people without party affiliation will thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, resolutely support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, stick to the original intention of cooperation, actively perform their duties and fulfill their duties, and in the new era In the new journey, we will continue to improve new capabilities, display a new image, and make new contributions to the comprehensive construction of a new socialist modern Chongqing.

Members of the municipal committees of various democratic parties, members of the leading group of the Municipal Federation of Industry and Commerce, representatives of people without party affiliation, and members of the leading group of the United Front Work Department of the Municipal Party Committee participated.