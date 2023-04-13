The lawyer and economist by profession, Gustavo Ortiz Hidalgo, visited the studios of the Ojo Crítico program, from Diario Crónica, in which he made some reflections on the political management of the Government of Guillermo Lasso Mendoza in the province of Loja, regarding the political trial which is being processed in the National Assembly, by a contract signed with a private oil company and Flopec, in the Government of Lenin Moreno Garcés.

He began by commenting that the current government would be totally weakened —with an acceptance level of 20%—, which would make it possible to insist on the analysis that it would not have been prepared to govern, but that, furthermore, it would not have a work team to defend its management in the territory. “The Creando Oportunidades (CREO) party was a group of opportunists who, after winning the presidency, dedicated themselves to dividing up the positions and forgot about the party organization,” he specified, while confirming that in the province of Loja there was no There are voices that defend the president’s management. “There is no one who can tell us what the general guidelines of the Government are, what it is doing in our province and what is its responsibility”, but, in addition, there would be no initiatives of the officials to go out to the media. to defend management in gratitude for the job opportunity.

He highlighted three political sectors of Ecuador identified with the destabilizing processes of the current government, the same ones that would share authoritarian patterns. “Correísmo, now allied with the Social Christian Party, the radical indigenismo proposed by Indo-American Communism led by Mr. Leonidas Iza Salazar, and transnational organized crime”, whose triumvirate would have a common strategy of creating chaos in order to remove President Lasso Mendoza.

According to Ortiz Hidalgo, the four assembly members from the province of Loja would not be representing the interests of the people of Loja and rather have been visible in the national public opinion for shameful activities. “None of them represent me. I do not feel represented by any of them, ”he declared, adding that many of those who are in the Assembly today got there because of the electoral drag of their presidential candidates. “They are inconsequential at the national level,” he insisted, to report that the issues for which they have made news would be the internal fight between assemblyman Byron Maldonado and Rafael Dávila in CREO; the coming and going of the Democratic Left, of Lucía Placencia and Johana Ortiz’s trip to Iran. “That implies that the representation we have is mediocre,” claiming to be a general trend in the National Assembly (AN).

In relation to the political management of the “Government of the Encounter” in the province of Loja, he gave it a rating of less than 5 out of ten, and consequently, in the opinion of the interviewee, the representation of President Guillermo Lasso in this jurisdiction would be disapproved. “I criticize Governor Fredy Bravo Bravo so that he convenes a meeting with the team of authorities and prepares an informative plan of the Government’s actions and defends the institutional framework,” since, up to now, there is a president without the support of their own officials. “Here an absolutely orphaned government appears; not only of popular support, but also of spokespersons”, and also commented that, currently, the representatives of the Government fail in his management. “From one to ten, I give it less than 5, because neither the previous nor the current governor have done a forceful job in defense of democratic institutions,” he said.

Finally, Ortiz Hidalgo reiterated that the presidency of Lasso Mendoza would bother political sectors interested in regaining power, to clear judicial files that allow them to return to political activity in the country. “It bothers them that the Constitutional Court does not respond to their interests,” he said. (YO)