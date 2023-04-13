Although the electronic patient record (ePA) has existed since January 1, 2021, less than one percent of the insured use it. That should change now.

In today’s digitized world, technologies that make our daily lives easier have become indispensable. However, in some areas Germany is struggling to take advantage of the benefits of digitization. For example in healthcare.

Since January 1, 2021, 74 million people with statutory health insurance in Germany have been able to receive an electronic patient file from their health insurance company. Less than one percent currently make use of this option – even though the advantages are obvious.

The advantages of the electronic patient file

First of all, the ePA enables a faster and more efficient exchange of information between different medical institutions such as doctor’s offices, hospitals and pharmacies. In countries like Denmark and Estonia, where EHR systems have been in use for a long time, doctors can access and share patient data, which has led to faster and more efficient medical care. This is especially important in emergencies when time is of the essence.

Furthermore, the EHR helps to reduce medication errors and duplicate examinations by providing a central storage location for all patient medical information. Studies show that the number of medication errors can be significantly reduced through the use of EHR systems. With the EPA, healthcare workers can access the complete medical history of the patient at any time and thus create a more well-founded basis for making decisions about diagnoses and treatments.

In addition, an ePA ensures more transparency. For example, in some countries, people can view and actively engage with their own medical records online at any time. This not only promotes patients’ trust in the healthcare system, but also enables them to make informed decisions about their health.

Ultimately, of course, all of this together leads to significant cost savings in the healthcare sector.

Why is Germany having such a hard time with the electronic patient file?

The question remains as to why so few people in Germany are currently using the ePA. As so often, there are problems at several corners.

On the one hand, medical practices and hospitals are finding it difficult to implement the requirements of the ePA. Especially the interoperability and security of the data causes an enormous effort. This in turn raises the question of who will bear the resulting higher operating costs. Accordingly, there is currently little motivation to get patients to use the EHR.

On the other hand, many patients do not even know that the EHR exists. And if they are interested in it, they first have to download the app for their respective health insurance company and register. These are all hurdles that few are willing to overcome as long as the use of the EHR is voluntary.

Then there are questions about data protection, which is traditionally very important in Germany.

Electronic patient records should become the standard

In order to solve all these problems, it will not be enough that, according to the plans of Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach, all those with statutory health insurance should receive an ePA by the end of 2024, unless they actively object to it (opt-out option).

Rather, the ePA must be technologically designed in such a way that it can be used easily and efficiently by all those involved. In addition, comprehensive educational work must be carried out in order to eliminate concerns about the security of sensitive patient data. You have to take people with you and explain the benefits to them. Only then will they actually use digital technologies like the EHR.