Greentech Mecklenburg-West Pomerania relies on renewable energies Wind and solar dominate

The situation with regard to energy supply in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is characterized by the growing importance of renewable energies and GreenTech solutions. Mecklenburg-West Pomerania has great potential for renewable energy, particularly due to its geographical location on the Baltic Sea and the large number of lakes and rivers in the region.

Wind energy plays a crucial role in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The country has a significant number of onshore and offshore wind farms. In recent years, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has continuously invested in the expansion of wind energy, both on land and at sea.

The offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea, such as the Baltic 1 wind farm, make a significant contribution to electricity generation.

Solar system climate protection with solar energy. Photo Markus Spiske Unsplash

Solar energy in Mecklenburg-West Pomerania

Solar energy is also becoming increasingly important in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. There are numerous photovoltaic systems in the country that convert solar energy into electrical energy. Of particular interest here are innovative solutions such as solar parks or solar systems in combination with agricultural areas (so-called agro-photovoltaics), which enable dual use.

Biomass and bioenergy also play a role in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. There are biogas plants that use organic materials such as liquid manure or plant residues to generate energy. Wood is also used as a renewable fuel.

Greentech Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is actively involved in promoting GreenTech and sustainable technologies. There are research institutions, companies and start-ups that focus on renewable energy, energy efficiency and other green technologies. The state focuses on innovations and promotes projects in the field of renewable energies and the green tech sector.

Overall, it can be said that Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is pursuing a progressive energy policy and is actively promoting renewable energies and GreenTech solutions. The development in this area is positive and contributes to reducing dependence on fossil fuels and driving the energy transition in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Green startups, a lot of environmental protection and resource-saving technologies

In addition to renewable energies, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has a large number of green tech initiatives, green startups and projects aimed at sustainability, environmental protection and resource-saving technologies. Here are some examples:

Energy efficiency: Measures to increase energy efficiency are being implemented in various areas in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. This applies, for example, to the construction of energy-efficient buildings, the promotion of energy-efficient heating and lighting systems and the use of intelligent energy management systems. Sustainable mobility: The state promotes the development and use of environmentally friendly transport concepts. This includes electric mobility, the expansion of charging stations for electric vehicles and the promotion of bicycle infrastructure and local public transport. Circular economy: Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is committed to promoting a sustainable circular economy. This includes supporting companies that rely on resource-saving production processes and recycling. By recycling materials and avoiding waste, a sustainable use of resources is to be ensured. Green Innovation Centers: The state supports the establishment of Green Innovation Centers, which serve as platforms for the development and implementation of innovative environmental technologies. These centers bring together companies, research institutes and investors to promote new green tech solutions. Ecotourism: Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania focuses on sustainable tourism and promotes environmentally friendly initiatives in this area. For example, environmentally certified accommodation and natural tourism offers are promoted in order to support sustainable development of the tourism sector.

These examples make it clear that Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has a wide range of green tech initiatives. The country is actively committed to green technologies and solutions to promote sustainable development in various fields.

