Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger’s recent visit to China has sparked speculation about the disappearance of Chinese Communist Party Foreign Minister Qin Gang. Kissinger received a high-level reception from the Xi authorities, leading to rumors that his visit may be related to Qin Gang’s disappearance.

On July 20, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a private meeting with Kissinger at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, where Kissinger had stayed during his secret visit to China 50 years ago. A luncheon was hosted by the Chinese side to welcome Kissinger. The luncheon was seen as significant in light of the ongoing speculation surrounding Qin Gang’s mysterious absence from the public eye for over three weeks.

According to a report by Hong Kong’s “Wireless” news, the German news channel “Der Spiegel” exclusively reported that Qin Gang was being internally investigated. While he was interviewed and investigated by the Commission for Discipline Inspection, he was not placed under double-regulation and could still go home every day.

A Twitter netizen revealed that Hong Kong industrialist Yuan Gongyi claimed Kissinger assisted Qin Gang in mediating pro-China chaebols in the United States and in urging the White House to ease sanctions against China.

Speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding the issue of Qin Gang’s disappearance have also emerged within the US government. A senior US official acknowledged that Qin Gang had made many enemies within the government, primarily due to his close ties with President Xi Jinping.

Qin Gang’s rise in power was attributed to his close relationship with Xi, which began when his wife sent homemade mooncakes to Xi’s wife, Peng Liyuan. This connection allowed Qin Gang to advance from the role of ambassador to the United States to become foreign minister, and eventually a member of the Politburo and State Councilor.

Qin Gang’s predecessor, Wang Yi, who is currently the director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, was seen as Qin Gang’s biggest rival. Wang Yi recently met with Kissinger during his visit to China.

While some believe that Kissinger’s visit is related to Qin Gang’s disappearance, others remain skeptical. The “Panda faction,” led by Kissinger, has operated for decades, and Qin Gang had a reputation for having poor relationships with various individuals in the United States.

Various rumors suggest that the incident involving Qin Gang is the result of internal struggles within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Chen Yi’s son-in-law Wang Guangya, who allegedly hated Qin Gang’s rapid promotion, accused him of having an affair with Fu Xiaotian, a supposed “double agent.” Bi Ruxie, a New York-based writer known for breaking news accurately, reported these rumors.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has provided only a general response to Qin Gang’s absence, citing “health reasons” as the cause. When asked about Qin Gang’s return to work, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, stated that there were no new updates.

Chinese Ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng, evaded questions about Qin Gang during the Aspen Security Forum, stating, “Let us wait and see.”

As rumors continue to circulate, the truth behind Qin Gang’s disappearance remains unclear.

