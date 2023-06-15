The National Army recovered 234 stifles in the Magdalena

In development of the Ayacucho Plan, troops of the National Army, in a joint effort with the Colombian Air Force, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, the Autonomous Corporation of Magdalena (CORPAMAG) and coordinated with the SIJIN of the National Police, under Law 2111 of 2021, They captured in the last few hours, through search and search warrants, a subject in the township of Santa Rita, jurisdiction of the municipality of Remolino, Magdalena, who allegedly had 234 stifles in his possession for illegal commercialization.

Thanks to the hard work of military intelligence, information was obtained about a house located in that sector, where the reptiles were kept hidden, for which the search process began, and indeed suitable ponds were found in the place in an improvised way. , covered by boards to keep the animals in captivity, the 234 stifles.

This joint and coordinated work directly attacks crimes against the environment, and affects the illegal use of natural resources.

The value of these stifles is close to 1400 million pesos in the black market of species trafficking.

The captured and the recovered animals were made available to the competent authorities, who will continue the due process. Likewise, it is expected that the stifles will be returned to their habitat in the next few hours.

“The National Army rejects the crimes that affect our fauna and flora, in the same way, it will continue to develop military operations that allow us to counteract these events that affect our ecosystem.” the entity stated in its statement