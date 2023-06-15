Spezia-Verona: matter of life and death… managed by schizophrenics!

Among the old traditions of Italian football there is undoubtedly that of the play-offs. Home or away matches which, in the event of a tie on points in the standings, assigned the last available place to remain in Serie A, the one for access to a European cup or even the Scudetto (something that has happened only once to date , with the title won by Bologna against Inter in the match in Rome dated 1963/1964). After modern football had also eliminated this ruthless and fascinating practice (last act in the top flight: the play-off to avoid relegation between Bologna and Parma in 2004-05 which smiled on the ducals), from this year the League has decided to restore it and immediately became necessary to decree the last relegation. The protagonists are Spezia and Verona, in a remake of the 2007 playoff, when the Ligurians sent the Venetians to Serie C after no less than sixty-four years.

While on the one hand the return of this practice is welcomed with jubilation by most football fans, on the other it brings the “big” problem of its organization before the authorities and the League. We are in Italy in 2023 and notoriously those who are called to make certain decisions do not have the slightest knowledge of the subject. The first choice of pitch proves it. In the first instance, the stadiums of Florence, Reggio Emilia, Udine and… Lecce (sic!) are in contention. You opt for the Friuli, without taking into account two fundamental aspects: the first is the unfair distance from the two cities (478 km from La Spezia, 238 km from Verona), the second – even more important – is the good part of the road that the two they would be found walking side by side, in the final part of the journey. I insist on one concept: this is not bad faith, but simply incapacity and ignorance of the basic rules of one’s work!

The fact is that this decision is heavily contested by the authorities, by the mayor of La Spezia and obviously by the two companies. Realizing the mistake made, in the League it is decided to change the venue and in the end it is the City of the Tricolor of Reggio Emilia to host the meeting. A stadium which, to tell the truth, had been the first option right from the start but which had been rejected due to the lack of availability given by the mayor and the police station. Attitude on which it would be better to draw a pitiful veil, evidently someone would like to work always and only during Sassuolo matches…

However, the choice of plant in the Reggio area leads to further restrictions. Because we are in Italy and organizing a playoff as is done all over the world – that is to say with full capacity and without limitations – would really be asking too much. It was therefore decided to allow the sale of coupons only and exclusively to supporter card holders residing in the provinces of Verona, Spezia and Massa, allocating the two curves in full and about two thousand coupons each for each grandstand. In fact, a stadium with a total capacity of 21,525 seats is opened to a maximum of 12,000, with the sword of Damocles on the fan card (only for residents of the aforementioned provinces) which inevitably cancels any desire to attend a public event for a simple sportsman and who knows how many other “normal” fans of the two teams, who in the face of all these bizarre provisions preferred to stay at home. The beauty is that these gentlemen are the same ones who hammer us with the abstruse and contradictory concepts of territorial discrimination or families at the stadium. Hypocrisy all round, hypocrisy without end!

Fortunately I arrive in Reggio Emilia well in advance. Reaching the stadium is by no means an easy undertaking. The buses are diverted (because obviously a public service, which in these cases should be strengthened and fully perform its task, is practically canceled!) and around the plant, the deployment of police and carabinieri is so large and disorderly that on a couple of occasions I am sent back from one place to another, until I cut across a meadow to reach the area where I collect my credit and enter. I pass in front of the entrances to the Curva Sud, where the Veronese are slowly entering. The crowd is almost impressive and people rightly complain, in the grip of the sultry heat of the Po Valley. Even here we should send a nice selfie to all the pundits who chatter from their desks but who have almost never set foot in an Italian stadium.

With half an hour left before the kick-off, the two fans are lined up in their seats, with the curves they have recorded sold out and a few hundred fans also arranged in the stands. There is obviously a very heartfelt rivalry between the Bianconeri and the Scala family and this adds an extra pinch of panache to the contest. The teams arrived at this play-off in very different ways: for Bocchetti’s Verona it is almost a conquest, considering the championship almost always conducted below the safety zone, while for Semplici’s men it is the result of a second round disastrous to say the least, after that for large stretches of the tournament they kept a more than full-bodied advantage over the last three in the class. Furthermore, on the Veneto front, the dispute against the Setti presidency continues, which for some time now seems to have abandoned the virtuous management that earned Hellas several decent championships since the last time it returned to Serie A.

The two teams enter the field and special guest of the evening are certainly torches and donuts, which make a discreet appearance on both fronts. In the La Spezia sector a beautiful scarf rises to the sky, which also thanks to the white shirts worn by all those present produces an impactful effect, while among the Scala family scarves and flags mix with pyrotechnics. No particular choreography therefore, but the most classic cheering tools for what is not a day of celebration but a challenge for life or death.

A match that started well right away for the yellow and blues, who were given the lead by Faraoni in the 5th minute. A goal that exploded the sector on my right, although ten minutes later Spezia equalized with Ampadu. But it was a flash in the pan for the eaglets, who suffered a brace from the unleashed Ngonge before the interval, seriously finding themselves one foot in the cadetteria. Of course, the sequence of goals affects cheering, but let’s go into more detail.

The first half of La Spezia is certainly good. Made up of many choruses to answer, clapping and torches lit from time to time, while in the second – with relegation looming – the Ligurians will struggle and not a little to make themselves heard. Some considerations: I don’t know if for reasons of authorizations or by choice, the Railway curve he did not bring the drums with him. Certainly, due to the way he cheers (long choruses and clapping) not having this tool has been penalizing in the long run, also with a view to involving people located higher up, in an already dispersive sector such as the City of the Tricolor. I understand the sadness and great disappointment of a downgrading that no one would have expected up to a certain point in this championship, just as I understand even more the lethal climate that may have arisen after Nzola’s missed penalty (which effectively ended the contention) but let me say that from a fan base of this kind, which over the years has always been characterized by attachment, following and passion, I would have expected in the end – just after the game – a point of pride, even if only to overpower the enemy, who in the meantime celebrated his salvation.

Veronese chapter: I found the performance of the Scala family good and – although I have never had their legend – I have to recognize the passion of a square that has never lacked contribution and presence over the years. Moreover, tonight very colorful thanks to the thousands of scarves worn and used on various occasions, the banners and, as mentioned, the torches. The chorus “Verona alcoholic, liver cirrhosis, liver tumor… hospital semen!” goliardically opens the dances and it is significant that the classic “I believe, I will rise again…” closes them instead. Very much in the style of butei who, in addition to their classic Gascon style, however, also showcase a quality singing performance, showing off the classic repertoire made up of slaps and short choruses sung by everyone present. Beautiful goal celebrations, with the liberating scream to celebrate the fifth straight stay in the top division.

Thus ends with the yellow and blue team under the sector, taking selfies with the fans and celebrating an unexpected salvation. Totally different climate among La Spezia, who obviously remain astonished and disappointed to observe their players with their hands in their hair, perhaps not yet fully aware of the disaster. The Ligurians will be the first to leave Reggio Emilia, evidently eager to go home and put a stop to one of the blackest days in recent years as soon as possible.

When I leave the stadium – a full hour after the final whistle – the police are making the Veronese leave again. The column of buses walks by me, with the police cars accompanying them with sirens blaring. Not even passing a car with Totò Riina and Bernardo Provenzano. Really everything, too much, exaggerated. Obviously in form, because in substance we always remain in the hands of people who are unlikely to be able to make decisions or manage major events with a logical connection and without hysteria.

Last race of the year for me too, as I archive a long season full of stories to tell. From one part of the beautiful country to the other and beyond. The road is now empty and a few drops of rain begin to fall. Luckily my bus to Rome will pass by there shortly, helping me to take a seat in the arms of Morpheus and wake up at home, with the memory of another evening that in the small of him wrote a history of football and Italian support.

Text Simone Meloni

Photo Agency