Emma Raducanu out of French Open and Wimbledon after hand and ankle surgery

Emma Raducanu’s last match was a 6-2 6-1 defeat by former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in Stuttgart on 18 April

British number one Emma Raducanu will miss the French Open and Wimbledon while she recovers from hand and ankle surgery “for the next few months”.

She posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed with her right hand bandaged, saying she was having a “minor procedure” on both hands.

Raducanu, 20, has been hampered by a series of injuries since her stunning 2021 US Open victory.

“It pains me to say I will miss the summer events,” she wrote.

“I tried to downplay the issues so I thank all my fans who continued to support me when you did not know the facts,” Raducanu wrote in a social media post.external-link

“It is is safe to say the last 10 months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury on a bone of both hands.

“I tried my best to manage the pain and play through it for most of this year and end of last year by reducing practice load dramatically, missing weeks of training as well as cutting last season short to try to heal it. Unfortunately it is not enough.”

The injury brought an early end to her season in 2022 and the problem has since flared up at various points this year, including last week when she withdrew from the Madrid Open just hours before she was scheduled to play her first-round match.

More to follow.

