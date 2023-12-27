The National Bank is in danger of being (temporarily) without a governor on January 1

Governor Pierre Wunsch. — © BELGA

Although the extension of Pierre Wunsch’s mandate as governor at the National Bank should be a formality, the core cabinet has not yet reached an agreement on it due to a political blockage. A decision has been postponed until after the New Year, meaning that the National Bank is in danger of being left without a governor from January 1, L’Echo and De Tijd write.

At the last meeting of the year, the core cabinet ministers did not reach a global agreement. As a result, several files are still pending, including the extension of Wunsch’s mandate.

The political discussion has been postponed until January, the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Open VLD) confirms. According to L’Echo and De Tijd – based on sources – it is not excluded that the Prime Minister will try to get the green light before New Year through a digital Council of Ministers.

Never happened before

The National Bank says that such a situation has never occurred before. “That is why we are now examining the legal implications for the National Bank, for our role in the Eurosystem and for our international obligations,” spokesperson Geert Sciot said in De Tijd. It is expected that Vice Governor Steven Vanackere will do the honors for a few days.

