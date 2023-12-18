The National Health Commission introduced the prevention and control of respiratory diseases in winter and coordinated efforts to promote maternal and child health care institutions to further strengthen pediatric construction – Rights and Interests – China Industry Network

National Health Commission Strengthens Pediatric Construction in Maternal and Child Health Care Institutions

Rule of Law Daily, Beijing, December 17 (Reporter Zhao Chenxi) – The National Health Commission held a press conference today to address the prevention and control of respiratory diseases in winter. Deputy director of the Maternal and Child Health Department, Shen Haiping, emphasized the need for further strengthening pediatric construction in maternal and child health care institutions.

As children’s respiratory diseases enter a period of high incidence, the National Health Commission is providing overall guidance and promoting the expansion of capacity and efficiency of maternal and child health care institutions at all levels to ensure children’s medical needs are met. Currently, 98% of the country’s tertiary maternal and child health care hospitals have pediatric departments, and 91% of the second level maternal and child health care hospitals have pediatric departments. There are a total of 67,800 pediatric beds in maternal and child health hospitals at all levels, highlighting the significant role these institutions play in ensuring children’s health.

Looking ahead, Shen Haiping emphasized that the National Health Commission will continue to increase its efforts and coordinate the promotion of maternal and child health care institutions at all levels to further strengthen pediatric construction. This ongoing focus on pediatric care is crucial for safeguarding children’s health during the winter season.

The National Health Commission’s dedication to ensuring the well-being of children through the reinforcement of pediatric care in maternal and child health care institutions is a vital step in mitigating the impact of respiratory diseases during the winter months.