



• It is the first school delivered in Chocó as a result of the alliance formed by the Ministry of Education, the FFIE and the Mayor’s Office of Quibdó.

• In the capital of Choco, the construction of another four educational infrastructure projects that will benefit more than 4,500 students in the municipality is advancing.

The Educational Infrastructure Financial Fund, FFIE, delivered today the new Carrasquilla Integrated Industrial Technical Educational Institution, a totally new school located in the Medrano neighborhood that will benefit 1,440 students from Quibdó.

“It was an acquired commitment to deliver this project of the Integrated IE of Carrasquilla. Thanks to the joint work between the National and municipal governments, we were able to deliver a school suitable for thousands of children and young people in Quibdó to have a dignified and safe space for their learning. This is the first project of five that we carry out in the city, and very soon we will also deliver the Normal Superior so that more than two thousand students are benefited”, affirmed the manager of the FFIE, Adriana González Maxcyclak.

With an intervention of 6,691 m², the new IE Integrado Carrasquilla included the construction of 36 classrooms for basic and secondary education, a library, a bilingualism classroom, a technology and multimedia classroom, a multipurpose classroom, a multiple classroom, a restaurant and school canteen, administrative areas , recreational areas, sanitary batteries, accessibility areas, among other environments for learning.

It also includes complementary works for the wastewater treatment plant, parking lots, urban planning, connections to public services, reserve tanks, and an emergency power plant.

The projected investment for this project was $19,058 million, which was invested by the National Government through the MEN and the FFIE for $15,319 million, while the Quibdó Mayor’s Office contributed $3,739 million.

In Quibdó, the MEN and the FFIE build and expand five schools that mean 202 classrooms between new, specialized and improved. The total projected investment is $74,806 million, of which the MEN contributes $58,204 million and the ETC contributes $16,602 million, benefiting 4,763 students.

Before the end of the first quarter of 2023, the expansion works of the Normal Superior of Quibdó will be delivered to the educational community of the city for the benefit of 2,073 children and young people.