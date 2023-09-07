Home » The new Director of the IPS of Pilar assumed functions
New Director of IPS Pilar took office on September 1

Dr. Gilda Marielisa Espinoza Martínez, said that since the day before she has been in charge of the local pension hospital and made known the patient scheduling systems and the availability of medicines in the pharmacy for which she requested to go to the hospital without fail with the identity card, also announced the contact numbers that also include the WhatsApp platform 0984 404 287 from 7 to 9 p.m. and low line 0786 232361 – 232475

We are working to offer a better quality of care to the insured, we want to optimize the services in order to achieve the purposes that we set for ourselves as new authorities, the professional highlighted.

At another time, the new Director of the IPS of Pilar, said that so far she has not detected any irregularity in the management of her predecessor at the head of the institution, she also mentioned some of the projections in terms of building infrastructure that the hospital requires.

