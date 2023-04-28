The new ministers appointed by Petro begin to take flight

SCHEDULE MOVED

One of those who had one of the most hectic schedules during the day was Velasco, who has been in government since day one as Presidential Adviser for the Regions and several weeks ago he took over as director in charge of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD).

In addition to participating in Petro’s meeting with congressmen, the appointed Minister of the Interior met with the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, with whom he spoke about the social reforms that drives the government.

That is precisely one of his main tasks: to help push forward the Petro reforms in Congress after the crisis that led to the departure of the government coalition of the Conservative, Liberal and U parties.

“A government has different ways of carrying out its program. It is evident that Congress is a central space, if we want to meet our goals of being a reformist government, which has a lot to do with the characteristics of a progressive government of an eminently liberal nature. , we have to carry out those reforms”Velasco told Caracol Radio.

The appointed Minister of the Interior also participated in a meeting of the National Football Commission.