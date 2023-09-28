The new Ñusta Ecuador will be elected this Friday in Ambato – Diario La Hora

Event. Ñusta Ecuador will be chosen from among eight candidates.

The event of choice for Ñusta Ecuador is an indigenous beauty pageant.

On Friday, September 29, the election of the new Ñusta Ecuador 2023 will take place in Ambato, a gala that allows you to discover the diversity of the country.

This event will take place at the Lalama Theater starting at 6:00 p.m. It will be an activity open to the public.

Several artists will be present in this activity, including: the dance group Tradiciones del Ecuador, the musical group Sueños Andinos and the soloist Raúl Ugsha.

The participants in this beauty pageant are representatives of various provinces, cities and communities in the country.

Within this contest, each of the candidates must represent the beauty and traditions that will develop within their cultures.

The Ñusta Ecuador is an indigenous beauty pageant characterized by being one of the most important for the peoples and nationalities of Ecuador.

This gala is organized with the support of several public and private institutions with the purpose of providing a space for visibility and inclusion. (GVA)

