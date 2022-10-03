Listen to the audio version of the article

The definition of the League’s government team that should enter the new executive is at the top of Matteo Salvini’s agenda. But the issue intersects with the management of internal party tensions, after the disappointing electoral performance. The connotations of the “northerner” current headed (at least on paper) by Umberto Bossi are still being clarified, and which in effect could become the catalyst of the mood of some of the leaders of the party engaged in the territory between Lombardy and Veneto.

Towards the Federal Council

The secretary is committed “so that the League gives Italy the best possible government team”. Another Federal Council is scheduled for Tuesday, which should be held in Rome, in view of identifying the most suitable names for the new executive. The climate of “great optimism” (the League is looking forward to this government starting to work “, reports an official note from Via Bellerio) has to counteract the old guard of what was the Carroccio ready to make itself heard after the sortie of the Senatur.

Castelli: we will see who is behind the Northern Committee

Roberto Castelli, historical exponent of the old Northern League, clarifies that «Bossi is absolutely not a shadow, he is a fundamental presence, an old lion who will fight to the end, but – he specifies – we need to understand how this issue develops. I have learned that in any political initiative one must ask oneself “cui prodest”? Because the readings can be many ». With one more caveat. «If the Northern Committee starts from a specific need to bring the debate on the Northern question to the fore, it is absolutely welcome. But let’s see how it will develop and we will see the true essence of this initiative ».

The space for the “current” baby girl

In the meantime Autonomy and freedom, the association founded by Castelli himself, will send a representative on Saturday to the scheduled appointment in Biassono (Monza and Brianza) for the meeting «For the North! The battle starts again ». The position of the Venetian representatives is much clearer. “Bossi’s proposal for a Committee for the North is an outpouring of the malaise that is given by the party’s distance from the territory,” says Fabrizio Baron, regional councilor. “We are in Veneto and not in Lombardy but in us, as in them , everything is the child of the malaise that has existed for some time. For three years there have been no congresses, after four years in government it has not been possible to achieve autonomy which is the founding theme of the League ». Bossi’s proposal? “I am ready to join, it is a return to origins perhaps but above all to what we have fought and worked for for so many years”, relaunches another true Venetian, Giannantonio Da Re, MEP of the Via Bellerio party and former mayor of Vittorio Veneto.

“We fear the fall of the North, there is not only the Senatur”

On Bossi’s proposal, «we need to understand what it is about. The fact is that, in any case, it is a movement like others that are being born within the League and that have a single drive: to bring the Northern question back to the center ”, explains the Veneto Northern League councilor for Development Roberto Marcato. “The vote to Giorgia Meloni has brought the weight of FdI to the north and, knowing that it is certainly not a party attentive to the northern question, it is feared that this will disappear from the political agenda”. Autonomy, federalism, work and territory from this angle no longer seem to be the aim of the League. “And so there are those who disregard and we have begun to talk about it within the party despite the fact that the secretary has always been the only expression of the line to follow, a role that today no longer appears to be such”. It would not be so much a criticism of Matteo Salvini, “but rather of the magic circle that surrounds him”.