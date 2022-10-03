pavia

Without the two plays signed in the summer market to direct the operations, with the last minute addition of Francesco Oboe, today Riso Scotti starts the championship on the Livorno field, against a Libertas built to finish in the first three places of the group. Gallizzi resumes training tomorrow on the field after the injury suffered on the first day of training while Epifani, who injured his right shoulder on Wednesday evening, will return no earlier than mid-next week: so today it will be Oboe’s turn, with the help of Giampieri manage the direction. “The club was good and quick to sign an important player like Oboe – underlines coach Alberto Mazzetti – he was training in Vicenza so he arrived in Pavia ready, even if obviously he will miss the pace of the match, but right now for us. it is essential that you play because it fills a void. Among other things, when the two players return he will also be able to play guard ».

Livorno on paper is an impossible field. «We are facing a physically and technically strong team with players like Saccaggi, protagonist in A2, or Fantoni with experience also in A1 – says Mazzetti – rather than looking at the opponents, however, we must be focused on ourselves. One of the worst rivals happened to us, but it’s better to face it immediately on the first day. We will still go there to win, as we always will. We have the tools to try to put them in trouble and we will leave no stone unturned. Our weapons must be aggression and defense, because in sport you can also be able to overturn the odds, especially at the beginning of the season. We are not afraid of anyone, it is sport and anything can happen. We are ready to fight until the last minute ».

Vigevano recovers Laudoni

Even the last refinement on Saturday morning confirmed what was already known at Elachem, namely that today, in the first of the championship at PalaBasletta against the Varese Campus (6 pm, referees Matteo Colombo from Cantù and Vito Castellano from Legnano), Stefano Laudoni will be in the ten available to coach Paolo Piazza after having resumed working with the team since the beginning of this week. Instead, Michele Peroni will remain in the pits as a precaution and will work today and tomorrow individually with the trainer Paolo Cucchi to return on Tuesday with his team-mates to the first session of the week. All this, after the positive results of the instrumental tests that ruled out serious knee problems and recommended a little rest in view of a gradual recovery.

Piazza, who expects to have him already on the scoresheet next Saturday in the first away match in Alba and maybe with a few minutes on the pitch, exactly as he hypothesizes to do today with Laudoni, frames today’s match with the Varese Campus, a team that will present himself at Basletta with the “Vecio” Marco Allegretti, center-wing 2.04 born in 1981, to act as hen for a group of talented millennials. «Allegretti aside, the Campus has a squad with many very young prospects and quality, runs at a thousand per hour and defends and plays with great intensity. We will have to impose our own pace, not run because they would probably go faster than us. Above all, we must assert our greater physical dimension in almost every role. The guys know what they have to do, starting with the right approach to a race that we obviously want to win ». Also because, as Piazza already has in mind, after Alba, there will be Legnano and Oleggio at home before the derby in Pavia, or rather an intriguing start for the ambitious Elachem. –

Maurizio Scorbati

Fabio Babetto