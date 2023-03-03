During the events held in the departments of Magdalena and Cesar, on March 1 and 2, the names of the 22 new beneficiaries of the Program in its eighteenth version were announced. With these young high school graduates of academic excellence, the company continues to contribute to education as a fundamental axis of the country’s development.



In the officialization of the scholarships, a panel led by José Miguel Linares, President of the Company, and Alfredo Araujo, Vice President of Community and Government Relations, took place to explain the details of what the Drummond Scholarship includes , and tell and listen to the stories of some of the young people who have already been benefited by this program,

President Linares emphasized in this emotional act: “With great pride, we can say that environmentally sustainable, socially responsible and economically viable mining has been able to transform the lives of thousands of families in Magdalena and Cesar, through education ”.

It should be noted that through this scholarship young people have access to the opportunity to realize their dreams of being professionals, by obtaining full payment for the career they choose, in addition to a monthly maintenance allowance. For those who are beginning their studies, as well as those who have gone through the Program, the company, from its Department of Communities and Government, does psychosocial monitoring of their academic process to guarantee that it is successful.



In this 2023 the beneficiaries for the Magdalena department were: Karol Dayana Polo Pérez de Ciénaga; Lorenzo Antonio Aguilar Hernandez and Shirley Fernanda Nieves Martinez, of Guacamayal and Yulianis Paola Perez of Orihueca, Banana Area; Natalia Elizabeth Daza Martinez of Aracataca; and Jhinet Alejandra Bohorquez Sarmiento of St. Peter’s Sierra, Cienaga.

During the event in Magdalena, one of the beneficiaries of the Drummond 2023 Scholarship Program, Karol Dayana Polo Pérez from Ciénaga, expressed: “Education allows us to get ahead, grow, it allows us to influence the lives of other people and help Let our society grow. I receive this scholarship with great emotion and joy, full of dreams and expectations. The Drummond Scholarship today gives me that opportunity to access the higher education studies that I have wanted all my life and this is what will allow me to be that professional that I long for so much.”



In the case of Cesar, the beneficiaries for this 2023 were: Valeria Calderón Chinchilla and Marian Isabel Gómez Pérez from La Jagua de Ibirico; Dayana Cecilia Sánchez Mercado, Mateo Alejandro Molina Ravelo, Luis Ángel Torres Jiménez and Sergio Andrés Bonet Uribe from Chiriguaná; Indira Rosa Reyes Adechine de Becerril; Andrés Mauricio Rodríguez Pérez, from Casacará; Luisa Fernanda Díaz Rivera, Laura Angélica Faria Gutiérrez, Robert Andrés Villero Ramos, Keinner David Pérez Sánchez and Caroll Juliana Bugallo Plata, from Codazzi. Alexander David Monsalve Rodríguez del Copey; Elizabeth Paternostro Osorio and Jorge Camilo Ortiz Borrero from Bosconia.

For her part, of the beneficiaries of this year’s Cesar, Indira Reyes, stated: “I want to give a message to all the Drummond 2023 Scholars, that we make the most of this scholarship, that no matter what comes, that, just as we obtained this We can maintain this achievement and be great people in the professional and personal field”.

For the selection of students, the company takes into account the following requirements: having been born or having completed the entire Baccalaureate in the respective municipality, having maintained an academic average equal to or greater than 50% of excellence from 6th to the first semester of 11 °. Accredit with municipal SISBEN certification that the family group is qualified in levels 1 or 2 or in groups A, B or C, in addition to accrediting results with a minimum overall score of 250 points in the ICFES tests. Likewise, students must be presented by the Rector as one of the two (2) best graduates of the respective Educational Institution from which they are graduates.

In this way, Drummond reaffirms its commitment to mining well done, reflected in the positive impact of communities, based on education as a transformative model that promotes social development.

