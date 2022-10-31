(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) The number of newly infected people in Guangzhou continues to rise, and the epidemic prevention and control is facing triple pressure

China News Agency, Guangzhou, October 31 (Wang Hua Huang Shuyue) The Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission announced on the 31st that the number of new infections in the city continued to climb, and the epidemic prevention and control faced triple pressures from overseas imports, foreign imports, and local rebound.

From 0 to 24:00 on October 30, 527 new local infections of the new coronavirus were added in Guangzhou. Among them, 521 cases were found in isolation observation or control areas, and 6 cases were found in community screening or fever clinic testing.

Zhang Yi, deputy director and spokesman of the Guangzhou Municipal Health and Health Commission, said that since October 1, the city has handled more than 260 various types of epidemic-related incidents. Air, ports, railways, road freight and self-driving continue to be imported; second, the occupational distribution of those who came (returned) to Guangzhou with positive landings was diverse, involving freight drivers, tourists, returning students, and medical treatment in Guangzhou; third, The trajectory of positive cases is complex, involving urban villages, Internet cafes and other closed places, hospitals, schools of all levels and types, large supermarkets and wholesale markets.

Zhang Yi said that the number of newly infected people in Guangzhou has continued to rise in recent days. The main reason is still that there is still movement, intersection and insufficient personal protection of people in the control area. The speed of transmission is fast, which brings great difficulties to the investigation and disposal. “We are further optimizing the grid-based classification management measures in risk areas according to the characteristics of the development of the epidemic to reduce cross-infection of personnel.”

Chen Xueming, deputy director of the Guangzhou Education Bureau, said that from the recent analysis of the infection routes of school-related positive cases, it was found that the main route of infection for primary and secondary school students was the infection of relatives living with the family, and the infection route of college students was mostly from the society or classmates in the same school. At present, the city strictly manages the school gate, and implements temperature measurement, code scanning, health code and nucleic acid negative results for those who enter the school, and strengthens the management of the family area and third-party practitioners in the school. Unrelated personnel are not allowed to enter the school. (Finish)

