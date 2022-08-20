Xinhua News Agency, Xining, August 19th. The reporter learned from the emergency headquarters of the “8.18” mountain torrent disaster rescue and disposal work in Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County, Xining City, Qinghai Province on the evening of the 19th. As of 20:00 that day, the mountain torrent disaster had killed 23 people. Eight people are still missing, and a total of 23 people who lost contact before have been rescued, and the aftermath and rescue work is progressing steadily.

After an emergency investigation, the houses of some of the affected villagers were severely damaged, and due to the constant rainfall, they had to be relocated. The local government urgently set up resettlement sites for the affected people in Datong No. 1 Middle School and Shuoshan Middle School. Up to now, a total of 1,496 people have been transferred and resettled.

Thousands of people live in resettlement sites, and material security is the key. Ma Mingxu, the magistrate of Datong County, introduced that on the 18th alone, more than 5,000 disaster relief materials such as tents, camp beds, quilts, instant noodles, mineral water, and medicines were urgently dispatched to ensure the livelihood of the affected people.

After receiving the notice to set up a resettlement site for the affected people, more than 100 teachers and staff of Datong No. 1 Middle School came to the school as volunteers. The reporter saw at the scene that the affected villagers were arranged to live in the student dormitory, and the school temporarily opened the canteen to provide three meals a day. Teachers and staff dressed in volunteer clothes to register and guide, and many students during the summer vacation also rushed back to the school to assist in distributing supplies and cleaning. (Reporters Wang Yu, Zhang Hongxiang, Li Jinfeng)

