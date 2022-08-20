Home Health “Jelly Bean Man” and “Cup Head” officially launched on August 20 | XFastest News
Studio MDHR announced that Cuphead (also translated as “The Adventure of Cuphead”) will be linked with “Jelly Bean: Ultimate Knockout” (English: Fall Guys).

Three of Cuphead’s characters will be added to the Jelly Bean: Ultimate Knockout game as skins.

The linkage content will be officially launched from August 20th to 24th.

“Jelly Bean: The Ultimate Knockout” is a massively multiplayer online sports competitive game where players will compete against 100 other players on the same stage, throwing groups of opponents online, and the final knockout will be played in round after round. Escalate in battle until only one person remains and wins.

At present, the game is completely free and also supports cross-platform games. Whether you are going to play on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Steam, or the Epic game store, or you have accounts on several platforms, you can play “Sugar” for free. Bean Man.

After logging in to your Epic Games account, you can bind accounts on other platforms in the “Connect” option to enjoy cross-platform games, cross-platform teams, and cross-platform progress synchronization.

