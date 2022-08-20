In consideration of the developments in recent days on cases of contagion from West Nile, we inform you that in these days the Mayors with the ULSS company through the Prevention Department ensures constant monitoring of the situation.

Risk situations

It should be noted that risk situations are in any case very rare and in any case limited to the most fragile segments of the population, in particular to the detriment of immunosuppressed people, to whom the recommendations of caution in exposure to concentrations of common mosquitoes are addressed (in case of west nile) and tiger.

The task of citizens

It should be remembered that the Municipalities guarantee interventions on urban green areas owned by the municipality, but every citizen must undertake to provide autonomously in the areas of private use, with particular attention to water stagnation.

Products

After the free delivery of the larvicides in recent weeks, in the next few days it will be possible to collect the anti-mosquito product at the Municipality of Casalserugo.

I remember that the use of adulticides (insecticides against adult mosquitoes) as it was done in previous years, it is no longer possible to do so!

Not only are they effective in the short term, they are also harmful to humans, animals and the environment. The uncontrolled use of adulticides favors the development of resistance to the active ingredients. Furthermore, there is a risk that in the event of an emerging viral epidemic, the available products may no longer be effective.

Only in the event of a viral epidemic is it necessary to kill all adult mosquitoes in the immediate vicinity of the sick person (s) to eliminate potential vectors of viruses.These treatments are coordinated by the Prevention Department of the Health Authority.

