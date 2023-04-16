Home » The odyssey of ‘Jhovanoty’ in Aruba
The odyssey of ‘Jhovanoty’ in Aruba

Jhovanoty is considered one of the best comedians today, a talented man made by hand who has made all of Colombia laugh with his personality and charisma.

The famous journalist recently revealed that he had had a hard time on his last business trip. According to the comedian, the immigration authorities at the Aruba airport did not allow him to enter the Caribbean island where he would perform with his show.

“I will tell you, I confirm that I am at the Aruba airport, we arrived on the first flight at 10 in the morning and it is already 6 in the afternoon and we did not manage to get out of immigration,” he began by saying a little confused.

Regarding what happened, Jhovanoty himself mentioned that he did not understand what the problem had been since the businessman who had hired him had all the papers in order and the required documentation.

Likewise, the comedian said that this odyssey had not only been experienced by him but also by the musicians of Jeison Jiménez who will perform on the show, since they all had the “same problem.”

Jhovany took the opportunity to joke about the situation and say that the immigration officers “had seen little faces,” he said with a laugh.

Finally, the comedian apologized to his audience because although he had tried to enter the island, the authorities did not allow him, so he could not do more than hope that this inconvenience would be resolved so that in the future he could return and make his presentation, since this would never It had happened to him in 17 years of his career, in no city, ”he concluded lamenting.

