The Ombudsman says that democracy is threatened by armed groups

He also assured that the departmental leaders told him that they feel alone and at the mercy of the illegal armed groups. “To confront strengthened armed groups, strengthened regional governments are required. We need strong local governments”indicated.

For her part, the attorney for Colombia, Margarita Cabello Blanco, alerted with concern about the different situations that have been occurring in the country caused by practices such as illegal mining, illicit crops and drug trafficking.

He warned that immediate, comprehensive, and focused institutional actions are required against organized armed groups and criminal gangs, which are financed by illegal economies such as illicit crops, which by the end of this year could reach 300,000 hectares.

“The enemy is not in the authorities or in the State entities, it is not in the institutions, do not look for it out there, it is not there, let’s not waste time. We are in a moment in the country that we need to look for the enemy that is in another side and unite all to deliver peace of mind” emphasized.

Finally, he referred to the imminent need for a greater presence of the institutional framework in the territory, which is where the problems of violence and security alerts to democracy, social representation and political participation in the next contest can be seen first-hand. electoral.

The regional elections will be on October 29, in which the regional representatives for Mayors, Governors, Municipal Councils and Departmental Assemblies will be elected.