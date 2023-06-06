Christian Guevara exposes views of Salvadorans on the political alliance of the opposition

The deputy of Nuevas Ideas, Christian Guevara, through a video exposed the opinions of Salvadorans before the political alliance of the opposition, specifically on the presidential candidacy of ex-arenarero Luis Parada and the former FMLN official, Celia Medrano, under the Sumar movement The Savior.

«I would not vote because, to begin with, I don’t even know who they are. I don’t know where they come from. From the moment that they have put us in that coalition, it is already known that they are people, they are puppets that are going to work for them, manageable people for that group of parties”, were the words of Jorge Quintanilla, a businessman from Apopa. For his part, the head of the faction of the Cyan Bank expressed: “This is what the true civil society thinks.”

This presidential formula was presented on June 1 by the president of Nuestro Tiempo, Andy Failer. It should be noted that Luis Parada from ex-arena lost the pre-candidacy for the tricolor party in the 2019 elections, while Celia Medrano was an FMLN official under the government of former President Mauricio Funes.