Home » Christian Guevara exposes views of Salvadorans on the political alliance of the opposition
News

Christian Guevara exposes views of Salvadorans on the political alliance of the opposition

by admin
Christian Guevara exposes views of Salvadorans on the political alliance of the opposition

The deputy of Nuevas Ideas, Christian Guevara, through a video exposed the opinions of Salvadorans before the political alliance of the opposition, specifically on the presidential candidacy of ex-arenarero Luis Parada and the former FMLN official, Celia Medrano, under the Sumar movement The Savior.

«I would not vote because, to begin with, I don’t even know who they are. I don’t know where they come from. From the moment that they have put us in that coalition, it is already known that they are people, they are puppets that are going to work for them, manageable people for that group of parties”, were the words of Jorge Quintanilla, a businessman from Apopa. For his part, the head of the faction of the Cyan Bank expressed: “This is what the true civil society thinks.”

This presidential formula was presented on June 1 by the president of Nuestro Tiempo, Andy Failer. It should be noted that Luis Parada from ex-arena lost the pre-candidacy for the tricolor party in the 2019 elections, while Celia Medrano was an FMLN official under the government of former President Mauricio Funes.

See also  The Region: «More water for the Piave». Withdrawals from the lakes of the Belluno area have begun

You may also like

the outburst video of a cheated tourist

The Ombudsman says that democracy is threatened by...

A new tool is online to verify the...

Harmonious coexistence between man and nature writes a...

Deportivo Cuenca thrashes the Dolphin

crime inspector in rural area of ​​Valledupar

The growing challenge of energy poverty in Italy

Pd in ​​turmoil, Matteo Biffoni enters the Tuscan...

Farewell to the Bustos era

Rappi’s security measures after the murder of a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy