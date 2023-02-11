Together, the Secretaries of Economic Development and Competitiveness of the Risaralda Governor’s Office and the Pereira Mayor’s Office managed, through iNNpulsa Colombia, the installation of two ‘ZASCA’ Reindustrialization Centers for the department.

With an investment close to $700 million pesos, the two centers will be distributed as follows; one in Pereira, which will serve the production units of Marseille, Santa Rosa de Cabal and Dosquebradas; and the other in La Virginia for the municipalities in the west of the department.

The purpose of these laboratories is to provide support to micro-businesses mainly run by women from Risaraldo.