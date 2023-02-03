The Department of Traffic and Mobility of Dosquebradas carried out several operations against illegal pick-ups in different sectors of the Industrial Municipality, which resulted in 12 subordinates and 7 immobilized motorcycles for carrying out highly dangerous maneuvers.

SANCTIONS

According to the National Traffic Code, vehicles according to the type of offense are immobilized and transferred to the Official Yards in the following cases:

Law 769 of 2002, article 131 states that:

• Failure to carry out the technical-mechanical review within the established legal term or when the vehicle is not in adequate technical-mechanical conditions or pollutant emissions, even when carrying the corresponding certificates, will be penalized with a fine equivalent to fifteen legal daily minimum wages in force. ; that is, $580,000, plus the immobilization of the vehicle and this will be delivered to the offender when the offense is corrected and the corresponding current documents are presented.

• Driving without carrying the SOAT establishes a type D fine, in other words, 30 minimum wages, or $1,600,000.

• Driving performing highly dangerous and irresponsible maneuvers that endanger people or things. In the case of motorcycles, they will be immobilized; Likewise, it will be sanctioned with a fine equivalent to thirty legal daily minimum wages in force. The vehicle will not be delivered until the value of the fine is paid or the competent authority decides on its imposition in the terms of articles 135 and 136 of the National Traffic Code.

FIGURES

As of December 2022, 9 motorcycle users died in Dosquebradas, a figure taken from the National Road Safety Agency.

For this reason, Ángela Jazmín Hidalgo Escobar, Secretary of Transit and Mobility of the Municipality of Dosquebradas, calls on these young people who come together to carry out these illegal practices or the well-called piques; since not only does he put his life and that of other passers-by at risk, but also other drivers who circulate on these roads; It is also affecting the tranquility of the people who live in these places where they meet.

“Hence the call, the accompaniment of the families themselves; Since, unfortunately, we have had unfortunate events due to these practices, “said the official.

In addition, the Department of Transit and Mobility of Dosquebradas recommended that drivers carry the proper documentation; because many of the vehicles that circulate on the roads, not only from the municipality, but also from the Department of Risaralda, do not have the necessary documentation such as the SOAT; which is an essential document since if a traffic accident occurs, it is necessary for the provision of the service.