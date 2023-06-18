The opposition calls for marches against the reforms

Opposition sectors have called for marches against the government of Gustavo Petro and the social reforms that are being processed in Congress for next Tuesday, June 20. The mobilizations will take place the same day that the legislature ends and when the deadline for taking out key projects officially expires.

Given the short time, the president has already announced that he will convene extraordinary sessions in Congress to discuss the reforms and the budget addition. However, on Tuesday the project that regularizes cannabis for adult use and the conciliation of the Electoral Code must remain; otherwise, they would be archived.

For that day, the opposition is “calling on all Colombians to tell the president that it is enough for governments that destroy, of social hatred, to attack businessmen and the press. We want Petro to govern for everyone and to build instead of destroying”, said Senator Paloma Valencia (Democratic Center).

Meanwhile, his fellow supporter, Senator María Fernanda Cabal, said that she will march in defense of the public forces: “This Tuesday, June 20, we march for our heroes, to tell them that we are with them,” he assured through his account. Twitter.

From Cambio Radical they have also called for mobilizations: “We are going to march to defend democracy, institutions and freedom of the press. This is the march of those of us who do not want regressive and inconvenient reforms,” said representative Carolina Arbelaez.

For that day, the opposition not only called mobilizations, but is asking the president of Congress, Alexander López Maya (Historical Pact), that the opposition be the one to set the agenda. “We have filed a guardianship to defend the right of the opposition to decide the agenda on June 20. We will not allow them to violate the law and silence the opposition with plays,” Valencia said, based on the opposition statute.