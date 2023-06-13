The organizers of the “Special orgy party” evening arrested – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The National Police got hold of three individuals, the main organizers of an evening called “Special orgy party” which should be held on June 09, 2023 in a villa, located in Agoè. The information is made public this Tuesday through a press release.

They are named Marius Q., aged 24, Odile B., aged 23, Ryina J., aged 18; all of Togolese nationality.

Indeed, the National Police has taken up this case on its own in view of the announcement of the event on social networks.

Said evening should bring together women and men for sexual relations and the advertisement according to the police was illustrated by obscene images which undermine our morals.

Thus, an investigation had been opened and enabled the Police to identify on June 08, 2023, the main organizers and also to discover that they are at the head of a vast network of pimping.

“The man named Marius has a fairly extensive repertoire of young female sex workers. They are made available to men who hire their services for a certain sum. Amount on which the named Marius receives 20%, ”explains the police.

The police also point out that this network periodically organizes these kinds of events which constitute acts punishable by the Togolese penal code.

The three (03) individuals arrested will be brought before the Public Prosecutor to answer for their actions.

The National Police is working to dismantle other networks and invites the population to redouble their vigilance and then to continue to work closely with them, in order to guarantee good morals in the country.

Rachel Doubidji