The paramilitary force is heavy in Sudan. Looting started

Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 6:41 am

Khartoum (Immat News) The fighting between the army and the paramilitary forces has intensified in Sudan, and the parties have attacked each other. Attacks have been carried out, meanwhile, looting has also started in various cities including the capital Khartoum, while water and food shortages are emerging. Forces (RSF) chief General Hamdan has taken control of important places in many cities, including the capital, the military headquarters and the presidential palace are also occupied by his supporters, and the army has bombed here with planes. trying to occupy important places in the capital,

The army claimed to have taken over the TV station, but the RSF denied this claim by releasing a video showing RSF personnel present at the TV station. RSF controls Khartoum Airport. However, the clashes continue, while the military planes have also bombed, so far 20 planes including foreign airlines have been destroyed, including the plane of Saudi Airlines, all foreign airlines have stopped flights to Sudan. Khartoum’s main police hospital has also been captured by the RSF, and they have evacuated civilians and used it to treat their wounded officers. fighting among themselves, looting has also started,

Due to the fighting, the electricity system in the city has been disrupted, and a large area is without electricity, people remain confined to their homes, while the civilian casualties have exceeded 100, there is an atmosphere of fear and panic in the city, and businessmen It is said that they fear that large-scale looting may start in the city, the water crisis has also arisen in the city due to the suspension of the electricity system, and people say that they are running out of water and food. There have also been accusations of raiding and looting houses in Khartoum against members of the Rapid Support Forces who rebelled against the army. In addition to Darfur, fighting between the army and the RSF continues in Nyala and Zelingi, while in these areas. Looting has also started, the office of the international aid organization “Save the Children” in Darfur has been looted, after which the organization has announced the temporary closure of its operations in Sudan, the organization says. Due to looting, he is facing difficulties in delivering medicines to hospitals.

Sudan plunder