Brasília, Campinas, Guarulhos and airports in the Northeast, from AENA, release data for the first quarter of 2023

The airports in Brasília, Campinas, Guarulhos and the northeast terminals, managed by AENA, released the numbers for the first quarter of 2023.

Brasília International Airport recorded an 11% increase in the number of passengers in the quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. According to data released by Infraframerica, the company responsible for managing the airport, there were 3.5 million passengers between January and March of this year.

Photo: Inframerica

Brasília Airport is the third busiest air terminal in the country, behind only the two airports in São Paulo. The terminal in the country’s capital is also established as one of the largest hubs in Brazil, the airport with the largest runway capacity in the country and the only one capable of operating runways simultaneously.

Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP), ended the first quarter of 2023 with a 20.6% increase in passenger traffic compared to the same period last year. 3,170,031 people boarded and disembarked through the terminal on national and international flights, compared to 2,628,578 in the first three months of 2022. The data for the sum of January, February and March 2023 set the best result for a first quarter in the history of the airport .

Photo: Ricardo Lima

GRU Airport, the concessionaire that manages São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, recorded around 3.26 million passengers in March. During this period, 22,373 flights landed and took off, including national and international trips. In the first quarter of the year, 9.73 million passengers passed through the airport.

Photo: Alexandre Barros

Recife airport (PE) has the largest movement of the five airports managed by Aena Brasil, in the Northeast, Presidente Castro Pinto, in the Metropolitan Region of João Pessoa (PB), is the airport with the best numbers recorded in the first three months of the year, either in passenger movement or in cargo volume. Aena also manages the airports in Maceió (AL), Aracaju (SE), Campina Grande (PB) and Juazeiro do Norte (CE).

Photo: Infraero

According to data reported by Aena Brasil, João Pessoa airport recorded a 10.2% growth in the movement of passengers embarking or disembarking in relation to the same period last year, second only to Aracaju airport (SE), which pointed to an increase of 26.4%. At Castro Pinto, the movement reached 107,105 passengers. In Campina Grande, there was a decrease of 7.9%. In the accumulated of the five airports managed by the Spanish company, there was a decrease of 0.8%.

Once again, Aracaju (+20%) and João Pessoa (+18.7%) airports were the positive highlights. Recife airport had a small rise of 2.7%, while Campina Grande recorded a drop of 8.1%. Juazeiro do Norte had the worst result among airports in the quarter, with a drop of 18.4%.

