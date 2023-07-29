The police are looking for the missing Gustav in Haapsalu

The police are asking for help in finding the missing 51-year-old Gustav in Haapsalu. Due to his health condition, the man may be in danger.

Today, the police were informed that Gustav left his home in Haapsalu to the hospital yesterday morning, but he has not arrived there and he has not returned home either. The police have checked the area and contacted the man’s acquaintances, but no one has seen him.

Gustav is 176 cm tall and wears glasses. When he left home, he was wearing a gray sweater with black stripes on the sleeves. He is also wearing a beige vest and spotted hunting pants. He does not have a mobile phone with him.

The police ask anyone who has seen the man to report it to the emergency number 112.

