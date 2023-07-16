The police murder of Holzminden | STERN.de

by Antje Joel

A man reports a wildlife accident. Could someone come by? Two police officers are on their way. Little do they know the call is a trap.

In the 30 years that have passed since the murders, former LKA officer Manfred Herrmann would have liked to have spoken to someone. About what it was really like back then, after they had arrested the three brothers and interrogated them at the Holzminden police station.

The brothers, all in their twenties, were initially suspected, then charged, with luring two police officers to a remote forest parking lot in Solling on an October night and shooting them dead there.

“Scrapped,” says Herrmann. “The two colleagues had ‘scrapped’ them, that’s how they put it at the time.” The matter seemed to him and the other officers as good as clear when the brothers were arrested. Then, after his interrogations of the youngest brother, Ludwig, the LKA officer at the time, Manfred Herrmann, who had been assigned to the homicide squad at short notice, had no doubts. Concerning the guilt of the brothers. The sequence of events. And her motive.

Later, during the trial, almost nothing seemed clear. who was guilty. And what crime. who had a motive. And which one. who was credible. And who lied. And for what reasons.

