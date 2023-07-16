End of the line World Cup semifinals for Steinhauser – triathlon

Verena Steinhauser after her race in Hamburg. © fitri

The Super Sprint was held at the Triathlon World Championships in Hamburg on Saturday in front of a record crowd of spectators. Also present: Verena Steinhauser from Brixen

In the three-stage elimination format over 300 m swimming, 7.5 km cycling and 1750 m running, she made it into the semifinals. However, she got stuck at the next hurdle, when she was 13th and missed the final of the top 10. Nevertheless, Steinhauser was again the best Azzurra.

Cassandre Beaugrand from France and Hayden Wilde from New Zealand secured the titles in a high-class, thrilling finish. A mixed team competition follows on Sunday.

