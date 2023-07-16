Said Hamulić does not want d aigra for Toulouse Sport

A new incident involving a problematic member of the BIH national team.

Said Hamulić made his debut for Bosnia and Herzegovina in the matches against Portugal and Luxembourg, and that is the only positive thing that happened this year to the troubled Toulouse footballer.

The footballer born in the Netherlands last winter left the Polish Stal Mielec where he played as a loan player of the Lithuanian Dainava and his transfer to France was supposed to be a step forward, but that did not happen.

Toulouse paid 2.5 million euros for Hamulić, but could be without him after just one half-season, since BiH. the international wants to leave the club.

In nine matches, he collected 149 minutes in the French club, and all the time he had incidents that continue now.

After refusing to wear the rainbow armband, then leaving the club seven days before the end of the season, Hamulić made a new move that shocked everyone.

BH. the footballer refused to train and play for Toulouse, so he misses today’s friendly match against Montpellier, all in order to force the leaders of the French club to make a new transfer.

Hamulić wants to join Celtic, and he said so by publishing a photo with the message “Welcome to Celtic”, which he deleted not long after, however, apparently he is not giving up on leaving Toulouse.

Although he arrived in Toulouse as the top scorer of the Polish league, he was practically ineffective in France, not registering a single goal or assist.

He currently has a valid contract with Toulouse until 2027, but we’ll see how long he sticks around.

Hamulić has previously used social media for his “battles”, so he “de-registered” the BIH national team even before he made his debut.

“In this message, I want to thank all Bosnians for their support. I want to officially confirm that I am no longer interested in playing for my country in my career and will fight for a place in the Dutch national team. Thank you for everything. I still love you Bosnia,” Hamulić wrote in to a message that he later deleted, to eventually make his debut for BIH under Faruk Hadžibegić.

