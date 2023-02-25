On the morning of February 24, the party group of the municipal government held an enlarged meeting to study in depth General Secretary Xi Jinping at the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee on February 21, the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee on February 16, and the third collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee. The spirit of his important speech, research and implement the opinions. Yu Haitian, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, mayor, and party secretary of the municipal government, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that we must resolutely support and deeply understand the major decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core on deepening the reform of the party and state institutions, and comprehensively promoting the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities. Center, adhere to the principle of optimization, coordination and efficiency, and comprehensive rule of law, with a high sense of political responsibility and a sense of historical mission, to ensure that the various reform arrangements of the Party Central Committee are implemented in Jinan. We must resolutely consolidate the major decisive victories in epidemic prevention and control, unify our thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply understand the hard-won major and decisive victories, do a solid job in the new stage of epidemic prevention and control, and constantly improve the epidemic prevention and control work. control mechanism. We must resolutely shoulder the responsibility of the provincial capital of strengthening basic research, pay more attention to the important role of basic research, base on the advantages of Jinan’s rich scientific and technological innovation resources, greatly enhance the original innovation ability, create a good ecology conducive to basic research in an all-round way, and increase scientific and technological achievements Transformation efforts, take practical actions, actual performance and actual results to walk in the forefront and set an example.

The meeting emphasized that we must always tighten the string of safety production, earnestly shoulder the political responsibility for safety production, resolutely overcome lax and paralyzed thoughts, and comprehensively build the “lifeline” of safety production. It is necessary to keep a close eye on key industries such as mines, hazardous chemicals, and road transportation, pay close attention to the investigation and rectification of risks and hidden dangers, continue to deepen the “audit-style” supervision and inspection services, resolutely curb the occurrence of production safety accidents, and strive to create a good environment for the high-quality development of the provincial capital.

The meeting also conveyed and studied the important instructions made by General Secretary Xi Jinping on the collapse of an open-pit coal mine in Alxa Left Banner, Inner Mongolia, and other recent series of important instructions, important replies, and congratulatory messages, and conveyed and studied the “Regulations on the Inspection of the Communist Party of China“.

Members of the party group of the municipal government attended the meeting.