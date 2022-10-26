Haiyan County Comprehensive Administration and Law Enforcement Bureau took multiple measures to carry out the prevention and control of Fushou snails and maintain ecological security



According to the spirit of the “Special Rectification Work Plan for Fushou Snails in Haiyan County”, the Haiyan County Comprehensive Administration and Law Enforcement Bureau actively planned, acted quickly, and took multiple measures to carry out the prevention and control of Fushou snails, and achieved certain results.

The first is to improve the assessment methods and include them in the “four-in-one” assessment. Update and adjust the “Assessment Method of “Four-in-One” Long-term Cleaning Work for Urban and Rural Sanitation in Haiyan County”, add a new item of “Fu Shou snail cleaning” in the daily assessment, and give the situation of finding snail snail eggs in rivers, river banks, ponds, ditches and other areas. Deductions. The cleanup of snails was included in the “four-in-one” assessment as the starting point of work, and the importance of the cleanup of snails in the towns and streets was continuously increased, laying a foundation for maintaining the ecological environment.

The second is to increase inspection efforts to eliminate hidden dangers in a timely manner. Lianhe County Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau, County Water Conservancy Bureau and other departments carried out two joint inspections, and in the “four in one” monthly inspection, the cleaning of snails was one of the focuses of the inspection. Taking the river as a unit, the investigation was carried out one by one, and the problems found were distributed to the sub-district towns and streets through the county smart urban management platform, and the rectification was required to be completed within 7 days. Carry out problem review, clean up one place, review one place, and sell one place, so as to prevent slack and lead to the rebound of Fushou snail problem. At present, a total of 6 inspections have been carried out, and 83 problems of Fushou snails have been found and rectified.

The third is to carry out special rectification to protect ecological security. In response to the situation of snails found in the “four-in-one” river inspection of rural sanitation, each town (street) carried out special rectification work for snail control, comprehensively inspected farmland, ditches, rivers and other places within the jurisdiction, and adopted manual snail picking, removal of snail eggs, Harmless treatment methods such as centralized destruction will eliminate the spreading momentum of the snail in the bud, and effectively restrain the ecological harm of snail. According to statistics, since the beginning of this year, more than 20,000 people have been dispatched, and more than 300,000 Fushou snails and more than 300,000 egg masses have been removed accumulatively.